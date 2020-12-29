Rapid COVID-19 testing available at site in former Neptune Beach Kmart shopping center

Privacy barriers were set up inside the former shopping center.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are available at Telescope Health’s testing site in the former Kmart shopping center in Neptune Beach.

The site, located at 540 Atlantic Boulevard, is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 29 through Dec. 31.

Starting Jan. 2, the site will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Telescope Health expanded its walk-in testing services for residents across the beaches and greater Jacksonville area, including St. Johns County residents. The site offers PCR viral, rapid and antibody testing for both insured and self-pay patients with no appointment or referral necessary.

To learning more about the COVID-19 testing site, visit https://telescopehealth.com/covidtest/.