Rapid COVID-19 testing available at site in former Neptune Beach Kmart shopping center

Rapid COVID-19 tests are available at Telescope Health’s testing site in the former Kmart shopping center in Neptune Beach.
The site, located at 540 Atlantic Boulevard, is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 29 through Dec. 31.
Starting Jan. 2, the site will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Telescope Health expanded its walk-in testing services for residents across the beaches and greater Jacksonville area, including St. Johns County residents. The site offers PCR viral, rapid and antibody testing for both insured and self-pay patients with no appointment or referral necessary.
To learning more about the COVID-19 testing site, visit https://telescopehealth.com/covidtest/.
RAPID TESTING AT THE BEACHES: Get rapid COVID-19 tests at our testing site in the Former Kmart Shopping Center (540 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach, FL. 32266). No appointment required and open from 7am - 3pm on 12/29 - 12/31. Learn more: https://t.co/dGZWX7JuIn pic.twitter.com/59MDAH71lw— Telescope Health (@telescopehealth) December 29, 2020