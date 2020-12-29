Where to get tested for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the year ends and efforts of state and local authorities shift resources to providing vaccinations, there have been some changes to testing for COVID-19.

The Monday before Christmas, the Regency Square site set a record for most tests in a single day, with 3,499 tests completed. The Florida-funded site is well-known, free to any resident of the state and a popular choice for patients looking to get tested.

The city’s other public testing site -- the Legends Center at 5130 Soutel Dr. -- also open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Agape Family Health also offers the same testing and resources as the public sites. Its Northside location at 1680 Dunn Avenue and the Westside location at 5460 Blanding Boulevard are Wednesday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. offering rapid testing, antigen tests and PCR tests with no appointment required.

For a list of all testing sites in Duval County -- mostly private facilities that require insurance and/or a copay -- go here. For Florida testing sites beyond Jacksonville, go here. To be tested in Southeast Georgia: visit the Coastal Health District or the Southeast Health District.

If you plan to get a test, save time by pre-registering at doIneedaCOVID19test.com.