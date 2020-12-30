Baker County to start vaccinating people ages 65 and up next week

Starting next week, the Florida Department of Health in Baker county will begin COVID-19 vaccinations for residents over the age of 65, the agency confirmed to News4Jax.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently being given to health care workers and first responders, according to Jordan Duncan, community health nursing director for the health department.

Duncan said the health department began accepting appointments Wednesday for people over the age of 65 and health care workers who haven’t received a vaccine for windows beginning next week.

Appointments will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment, call 904-259-6291. You must provide your name and date of birth.

Shots are being given at the health department’s office at 480 West Lowder St. in Macclenny. Those with appointments must bring their ID with them when they visit.

Duncan said the county health department’s current supply is an “appropriate” amount for frontline health care workers and a good start for Baker County’s senior residents.

“I feel comfortable with what we’re receiving,” said Duncan, who added there’s no word yet on when the county will receive its next shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

