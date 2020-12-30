County-by-county: How New Year’s affects trash pickup

Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county.

We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how trash service is affected by the holidays.

Duval County

In Duval County, garbage collection schedules are adjusted ONLY for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Solid waste collections for New Year’s Day will run on a normal schedule.

To request collection service or report a problem with collection, call 904-630-CITY (2489) or visit 630city.coj.net.

St. Johns County

Garbage, recycling, and yard debris will not be collected on Friday, Jan. 1, and the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will be closed.

Two service providers collect solid waste in St. Johns County: Advanced Disposal and Republic Services.

Here is their holiday schedule information:

Advanced Disposal

The Advanced Disposal office will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, and will reopen for normal business hours on Monday, Jan. 4.

There will be no service on New Year’s Day.

Waste collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week, following the holiday. For example, if a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

Republic Services

There will be no collection on New Year’s Day.

Service will run one day late, so Friday customers will be collected on Saturday for the week of New Year’s Day. Please place your cans out by 6 a.m. for pickup.

For specifics on your service area, enter your address in the search at https://www.republicservices.com/schedule.

Clay County

For the residents of unincorporated Clay County and the city of Keystone Heights, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holiday waste collection will move to the following day, with any Friday collections moving to Saturday.

Make sure to have your trash/recycling at the road by 6 a.m.

Advanced Disposal

Green Cove Springs

New Year’s Day 2021: No pick up on Friday, Jan. 1. No service change.

Nassau County

There will be no pickup on New Year’s Day.

If the holiday falls on your service day, your trash will be collected the following day. For example, if your normal collection day is Thursday and a holiday is on Thursday, you will be serviced on Friday.

Flagler County

Waste Pro’s New Year’s Day trash and recycling services will be rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 2.

“This applies to Waste Pro, which serves the bulk of Flagler County residents,” said Interim Chief of Staff Heidi Petito. “A small percentage of residents who live in private communities that are not serviced by Waste Pro might have different collection schedules.”

Waste Pro reminds residents that laminated, shiny, metallic wrapping paper, and glittery cards are not recyclable.

Bunnell

New Year’s Week: Service will run as normal Monday-Wednesday. On Dec. 31, Thursday commercial and Grand Reserve garbage will be done like normal. There is no service on New Year’s Day, Friday, Jan. 1.

Flagler Beach

Friday trash pick up on New Year’s Day will be pushed back to Saturday.

Putnam County

New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas are county and Waste Pro holidays.

If your pickup day falls on one of these days, the next day will be your pickup day.

All other pickups that week will fall back one day. (Example: Monday to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday, Wednesday to Thursday, Thursday to Friday, and Friday to Saturday for the remainder of that week only.)

Baker County

The county is serviced by Advanced Disposal.

Macclenny

When your scheduled pickup day falls on a holiday, your pickup will generally occur the following day.

Bradford County

The county is serviced by Advanced Disposal.

Columbia County

Columbia County administers the contract for curbside collection through Waste Pro, which provides for once a week pickup for household garbage and yard waste.

New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas are county and Waste Pro holidays.

Garbage collection on these days will be made up with collection falling one day later. Example: Friday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, will be collected on Saturday.

Any additional questions concerning collection should be directed to 386-758-7800. For more information, click here.

The Winfield Solid Waste Facility will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Union County

WCA collects garbage in Lake Butler through Gainesville Hauling.

Gainesville Hauling observes the following holidays: Memorial Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day, Dr. Martin Luther King Day

The company says routes will be delayed by one day the rest of the week after a holiday.

For example, if a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday.

New River Solid Waste Association also provides waste collection services to Lake Butler and throughout Union County. To find out more about its services, call 386-431-1000.

Alachua County

Only six holidays affect collection service:

Thanksgiving

Christmas

New Year's Day

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday (observed)

Memorial Day

Fourth of July

​Waste will not be collected on these holidays, and all scheduled pickups will be delayed by one (business) day that week. Collection will return to normal the following week.

Camden County

There will be no pickup on the following Holidays:

Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, New Year’s Day

If your regularly scheduled service falls on a holiday, service will occur on the following day. Service will continue to be a day behind for the rest of the week.

Charlton County

The county is serviced by Advanced Disposal.

Folkston

The city of Folkston will not collect garbage on New Year’s Day.

For those weeks, normal Friday pickups will be collected on Saturday.

Glynn County

If your normal collection day falls on or after a holiday, your garbage collection will be one day later for the duration of that week. This includes yard debris and recycling services.

So for New Year’s week, those normally with Friday pickup days will be picked up Saturday, Jan. 2.

Contact Customer Service at 912-554-7111 if you have any questions about the holiday schedule or to report a missed pick up of household garbage, recycling, or yard debris.

Holidays include:

New Year’s Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Ware County

The county is serviced by Southland Waste Systems for curbside collection.

Service will not take place on New Year’s Day, and services will be on a one-day delay for the rest of the week.

For example, if a holiday is on Thursday and your service day is Friday, you will be collected on Saturday.

For more information, call 912-284-1000.

Waycross

Waycross is serviced by Republic Services.

There will be no collection on New Year’s Day.

Service will run one day late, so Friday customers will be collected on Saturday for New Year’s week.

For specifics on your service area, enter your address in the search at https://www.republicservices.com/schedule.

Brantley County

The county is now serviced by Republic Services.

There will be no collection on New Year’s Day.

Service will run one day late, so Friday customers will be collected on Saturday.

For specifics on your service area, enter your address in the search at https://www.republicservices.com/schedule.