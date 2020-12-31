Helpful tips to keep pets safe this New Year’s Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With New Year’s Eve on Thursday, there will be plenty of celebrations and fireworks. While it might be a party for you, it’s not so much for your pets.

The City of Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) suggests easy tips to help keep your pets safe this holiday.

“New Year’s Eve can be a frightening and stressful time for pets,” Jennifer Walter, ACPS division chief, explained. “The loud noises and excitement may be overwhelming. Fireworks, alcohol and hazardous foods can pose a real threat to animals. Pet owners, we want to help you be aware of these dangers so you can keep everyone in your household safe and happy.”

ACPS recommends the following resolutions for your pet:

Create a safe haven: New Year’s Eve fireworks, music and gatherings can cause a lot of noise that can scare and stress your pets. Stress can cause stomach issues and behavior problems. Create a safe, quiet and comfortable spot for your pet to relax and get rest away from the chaos of the holiday celebration. Ensure this safe place has fresh water, food, toys and a soft spot to sleep.

Prevent food and alcohol poisoning: Keep table food away from your pets. Many holiday foods like grapes, onions, raisins and garlic can be harmful to pets. Keep an eye on alcoholic beverages; alcohol can also be harmful to pets. Give your pet a special treat that is meant for pets so they too can celebrate the holidays.

Update your pets’ tags and microchip information: Fireworks and other loud noises may frighten your pet, causing the pet to run away. Make sure your animals have up-to-date information on their tags and microchips. The tag should include the pet’s name, the owner’s name and a phone number. The information on these tags is critical for reuniting pets and their owners, should they become separated from you.

Keep pets away from fireworks: Fireworks, such as sparklers, can burn pets. After the celebration, ensure that all remnants from the fireworks are collected and thrown away. Pets can find these pieces and try to consume them.

“With just a few simple steps, you can keep your pets happy and safe as you ring in 2021,” said Walter.