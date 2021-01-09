3-year-old shots his own hand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – On Saturday morning just after 1 a.m., a 3-year-old found his mother’s handgun inside the house and accidently shot himself in the hand.

He was transported to the emergency room from his home off San Juan Avenue.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says there were two other kids inside the home during the shooting, a 12 and 1-year-old, but no other injuries were reported.

The Department of Children and Family Services will be contacted, while detectives investigated the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call JSO at (904)630-0500. Crime Stoppers’ anonymous hotline is available at (866)845-TIPS.