Moncrief church to administer 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting on Sunday, more people in Jacksonville will have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

St. Matthew Baptist Church in Jacksonville’s Moncrief neighborhood will administer 500 doses of the vaccine starting Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

The only requirement is to be 65 and older, said Pastor George Price, minister at St. Matthew Baptist Church.

“The state has promised us 500 doses,” Price said.

For those who get the first dose at the church, they will be given an appointment to come back to the same location in 28 days to get their second dose.

“That is our anticipation, plans and hope, that they would because of the convenience of the location, come and get the vaccine. We are encouraging everyone who can to get this vaccine,” he said. “I don’t see a contradiction between getting the vaccine and putting your trust in God. God makes the ways and this is one of the ways, he has made it.”