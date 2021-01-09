Mother says daughter in ICU after hit-and-run crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The life of 22-year-old Jada Simpson changed Thursday night when her mother says her daughter got out of her car and proceeded to cross the street.

“A black SUV was speeding down Cesery Boulevard and struck my daughter on the left side of her body, knocking her 10 feet into the air,” said Simpson’s mother, Cyntoria.

She says the driver who struck her daughter got out of the SUV near the intersection of Ashite Street to assess the damage to his vehicle.

“I guess it was all good with him because he got back in his SUV, drove off and left my daughter,” Simpson’s mother said. “That’s heartless. Very heartless.”

A good Samaritan who witnessed the crash aided the victim and was able to get her phone number before she was taken to Memorial Hospital.

“He was able to get in contact with me and her grandmother and let us know what was going on with her and that she was being rushed to the hospital,” Cyntoria Simpson said.

Jada Simpson is in an intensive care unit with a broken leg and a lacerated liver. The ride side of her body is scarred from head to toe. On Friday night, doctors discovered fractures in her tailbone.

Her mother is pleading with the driver who hit her to surrender to police.

“I need you to turn yourself in and lets end this because my daughter is suffering right now,” she said. “I need you to take a hard look in the mirror and ask yourself what kind of person are you really, to hit a human being and leave them on the side of the road.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.