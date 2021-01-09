Southeast Georgia has issues scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A health district in Southeast Georgia that on Thursday began scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for those 65-years-old and older and their caregivers has been overwhelmed by demand.

The Coastal Health District, which serves the counties of Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh, said there are about 100,000 people in that age group in the area.

“Add to that the healthcare workers and first responders, and the fact that each person must be seen again for a second dose, and it’s simply more than public health can accomplish effectively in a short time span,” the district said in a press release. “We are hearing from residents who are frustrated by our overwhelmed phone lines and understaffed phone banks, and we are frustrated, too. We’re adding staff and phones. We’ve cut other services and we’re working weekends. We place regular orders for the vaccine, but it’s also important to note that we don’t have an unlimited supply.”

Appointments can only be scheduled by phone and phone numbers and hours vary for each county. Check here for more information.

Emergency first responders, healthcare workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities are also eligible for the vaccine during the current phase.

The Coastal Health District has also put together answers to frequently answered questions.

“This is a monumental effort that will require a whole community response. We sincerely hope that shortly there will be a community-wide network of providers (pharmacies, private physicians, health clinics, etc.) giving vaccinations which will help tremendously. But until then, we clearly have some obstacles to overcome and we’re working to try to make the process smoother, all the while continuing to provide COVID-19 testing and other essential public health services. Your health department is staffed by a dedicated, scrappy bunch, but we are small and the task is large. The systems will improve over time, but we ask for your patience,” the district said.