Pelosi puts onus on Pence to start impeachment process

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The clock is ticking on what will happen with President Donald Trump as on Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave Vice President Mike Pence 24 hours to decide if he will push for the cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment and remove Trump from office.

Pelosi put out a letter to Congressional Democrats saying if Pence doesn’t heed her timeline, the House will move forward with impeachment.

“Next, we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the Floor,” the letter stated.

Congressional Democrats joined by some Republicans have been echoing this sentiment throughout Sunday. Representative James Clyburn says the country must reject Trump after the siege of the U.S. Capitol that many blame him for inciting.

“We must voice disapproval of what the president did,” Clyburn said.

And while Trump has lost some support within his own party, removing him from office is something many longtime Trump supporters like Northeast Florida Congressman John Rutherford say is a step too far with Joe Biden set to take office in little more than a week.

Rutherford spoke Sunday on “This Week in Jacksonville.”

“I do think it’s time that we come come together in this country stop all this,” Rutherford said. “Just the divisiveness. That is ramping up there. And so I would hope that you know we’ve got what, 13 days left? 12 days left? It serves absolutely no purpose, and that’s why I would oppose it.”

If the House does impeach Trump, Democrats are considering the possibility of holding off on transferring articles of impeachment to the Senate until after Trump leaves office.

Passing in the upper House would be difficult because two thirds of senators would have to approve an impeachment, meaning numerous Republicans would have to approve.

There is also talk of censuring Trump, which would be a step short of impeachment. But a censure does not bring any legal consequences to the president.