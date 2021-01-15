Ascension St. Vincent’s to hold COVID-19 vaccination event at Clay County Fairgrounds

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Ascension St. Vincent’s will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination event for Clay County residents age 65 and older from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Clay County Fairgrounds, the county announced Thursday.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Once registered, you will be sent additional information ahead of Monday.

You’re asked to wear a mask to the fairgrounds.