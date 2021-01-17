GPD: 5 people struck after 2 vehicles collided in front of UF’s Fletcher Hall in Gainesville

5 pedestrians and a driver were injured Saturday night after two cars collided and one car was thrust into a crowd near UF's Fletcher Hall.

Gainesville, Fla., – Five pedestrians and one driver were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after two vehicles collided on West University Avenue near 17th street, according to Gainesville Police.

GPD says one of the vehicles involved in the crash was thrust into a crowd near UF’s Fletcher Hall, hitting five people.

All five pedestrians and the driver of that vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is still unknown.

We will bring you more information on air and online as soon as we know more.