2 women hospitalized after Soutel Drive shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two women were hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning in Northwest Jacksonville, police said.

Officers said they responded just after 1 a.m. to shots fired on Soutel Drive at New Kings Road.

While police were investigating, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, two women arrived at two area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The JSO Violent Crime Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).