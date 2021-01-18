Newly released video shows what happened during siege on U.S. Capitol

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a lock on anti-scaling security fencing is seen on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A new video has been released showing what happened during the siege on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

This happened as the area around the Capitol has been flooded with unprecedented security in the form of Federal officers and the National Guard.

The video shows the inside the Capitol as extremists tried to break into the Senate Chambers.

You can hear some frustrated lawmakers were not still there and then they talk about setting up their own government. They even disagree over sitting in Vice President Mike Pence’s chair.

“While we’re here we might as well set up a government,” said one of the protestors. “I love you guys. They can steal an election. We can’t sit in their chairs.”

Now, the scene is much different.

The national mall is empty as cots arrive for national guard troops and security is as heavy around the Capitol as it’s ever been in the country’s history. Security is an issue at all 50 state Capitol buildings, where minor protests have broken out.

But if you talk to people on site, they say it’s been minimal.

“I’m kind of glad, you know, that nobody’s choosing that harsh route,” said Pvt. Elantae Humphrey of the Illinois National Guard.

Added John Keating, protestor: “I think the fact that nobody showed up today, shows that what they’re here for isn’t something that is actually of value.”