State data shows 45K Floridians overdue for second shot of COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New data from the Department of Health shows 45,056 people are overdue for the second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine requires a second shot 28 days after the first. Pfizer requires a second at 21 days, but the CDC is backpedaling those parameters, saying it’s OK to miss the recommended timeframe.

Other health experts say immunity tapers off if the timeframe is exceeded.

It’s not clear why thousands have missed the second shot, including whether it was due to scheduling issues with the providing agency or the fault of the patient missing their appointment.

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, Florida has vaccinated 1,031,795 people, with only 93,258 having received both shots.