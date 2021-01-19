Police arrest 2 who fled deadly shooting in Mixon Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police have charged one man with first-degree murder and are holding a second on related charges in connection with a fatal shooting on Jan. 6 outside a business on Edison Avenue near Stockton Street.

Police said 31-year-old Justin Sumlar was killed.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Director Mike Bruno said witnesses to the murder reported a black Nissan with a Texas license plate was seen driving erratically away from the area after the shooting. Responding officers spotted the vehicle and pursued it until it crashed.

Before the crash, a .45-caliber handgun was thrown from the vehicle. After the crash, officers detained Greggory James III, 20, and Delquan McGriff, 24, on several charges including fleeing and attempting to elude, Bruno said.

When ballistics from the gun and DNA from a sweatshirt matched James, he was also charged with murder. Police are expecting to fill additional charges against McGriff, who was driving the vehicle when that crashed.

Bruno said the shooting appeared to be a result of an ongoing dispute, maybe over money.

“We’re getting various stories,” Bruno said. “But at the end of the day, it’s something that’s senseless. The family is distraught, as you can all imagine.”

Michael Robinson said he would see Sumlar at the auto business on a regular basis. He said Sumlar was a nice man and he feels safer knowing arrests have been made.

“I pray that the family has more peace now,” Robinson said.