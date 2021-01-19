Powerball jackpot hits $730M as Mega Millions grows to $850M

If somehow you manage to take home the grand prize in both Mega Millions and Powerball, that’s a nearly $1.6 billion jackpot.

If you choose to take the cash option -- you’re looking at a cool $1.1 billion or so.

The Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing is the second-largest prize in the game’s history. It would be the third largest in American lotto history.

For the fourth time in its 28-year history, the Powerball has crossed the $700 million mark. It would be the sixth largest jackpot in American lotto history.

Both mark 35 weeks without a jackpot winner in either game. The last time anyone won either game’s top prize was September.

We asked some Jacksonville residents what they would do if they won big.

“Personally, I would put it away,” said Taylor Cramer. “I’m still young too. It would be great for a future retirement plan.”

”Probably buy myself a house and move out of Florida,” said Korbin Drak.

“Use it to take care of my friends and family and send my stepchildren to college,” said Michael Ellington.

The world record Powerball jackpot is the $1.586 billion drawing on Jan. 13, 2016, and the current Mega Millions record of $1.537 billion was drawn on Oct. 23, 2018.

The jackpots listed by the lotteries are for winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option.