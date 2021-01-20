Clay County Democrats celebrate inauguration with watch party

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Clay County Democrats held a watch party Wednesday to celebrate the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

It was an emotional day at the Clay County Democratic Party’s headquarters. Outside, the lawn was filled with signs and chairs and people were dancing. Inside, people with masks cheered and cried as Harris was sworn in as vice president and then Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th president of the United States.

“It is very emotional,” said Sandra DiGiovanni. “It was just joy. Pure joy.”

DiGiovanni said she has been a registered Democrat her entire life.

“Today is ending four years of disarray, a lot of other things,” she said.

DiGiovanni said she feels like her voice was heard even though she lives in an area where the majority of voters have different political views than her.

“It’s hard here in Clay County, a red county, to have your voice be heard, and my voice was heard here,” DiGiovanni said. “Now, today, I think we all can be heard, regardless of our party affiliation.”

The chair of the Clay County Democratic Party said she is hoping for a blue wave to come to the county. She said they are looking for more grassroots efforts year-round. She also said part of their goal is to get 5,000 new Democrats to register this year in Clay County.

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., congratulated Biden and Harris and thanked President Donald Trump on Twitter Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., also tweeted out a message on Inauguration Day:

“Thank you President Trump and Vice President Pence for putting America and its citizens first and making America great again. Our prayers and wishes for success now go out to President Biden and Vice President Harris. God Bless America.”

Republican Party of Duval County Chairman Dean Black posted a message on Facebook following the inauguration.

News4Jax also reached out to the GOP chair in Clay County but had not received a response as of Wednesday evening.