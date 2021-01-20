Nassau County to receive 975 doses of coronavirus vaccine this week

The Florida Department of Health in Nassau County has learned it will receive 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, county emergency management officials said Tuesday.

Nassau County Director of Emergency Management Greg Foster said more than 8,800 people have registered their names on a waitlist with Eventbrite. Foster said that on Tuesday, Eventbrite will begin notifying people by email if their name was randomly selected from the waitlist to receive a vaccine dose from this allotment. The notification process will continue through Wednesday afternoon.

Foster said that once residents are notified by email that they have been selected, they must then follow the unique link in their notification email to claim their dose. Once they have claimed their dose, a second email will be sent to each individual with a “ticket” containing their specific number and instructions to call the Emergency Operations Center to schedule their vaccination appointment.

People who registered but do not have an email address will be contacted by phone to set up their appointment.

Foster said residents can continue to register at www.onenassau.com. He reminded people that they can only register once.

“We have spent a lot of time removing duplicate names, some of whom have registered several times, “ Foster said. “It will not improve the odds of random selection. We only want a person registered once on the waitlist to make it as fair and random as possible.”

Once registered, each person will remain on the waitlist until they get their dose of vaccine.