14-year-old girl shot in head remains in critical condition; mother charged

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl shot in the head Tuesday afternoon at a home in Arlington is in critical condition and her 34-year-old mother is in jail on various charges, including aggravated manslaughter.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Wedgefield Boulevard in Arlington shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about a child shot. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said a teenage girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition. At a hearing for the 34-year-old mother, Amanda Guthrie, in a Duval County courtroom Wednesday, the prosecutor and defense attorney told the judge the child has died, but the family told News4Jax she remains on life support.

A relative, who asked not to be identified, identified the girl as Ayva Guthrie, who was a straight-A student at Sandalwood High School, where she plays basketball. Ayva was very excited about her half-sister’s recent birth.

Guthrie is charged with aggravated manslaughter on a minor by culpable negligence, child neglect, armed possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and shooting into a dwelling. She was ordered held on $95,000 bond.

While officially the shooting has not been classified as accidental, sources said they believed the gun was not properly stored. Investigators told News4Jax they believe the teen was holding the gun and handed it to her mother when it went off, firing a single shot. They noted the mother cooperated with investigators.

Amanda Guthrie appears in a Duval County courtroom Wednesday afternoon. (4th Judicial State Attorney court feed)

“We would ask that all firearms be safely stored and kept out of access from children and those not familiar with their use,” the JSO public affairs office wrote when answering questions about the case. “We would remind citizens to treat all firearms as if they were loaded, never pointing them at others and never playing with them. And remember that, negligence with firearm storage has the potential to have deadly consequences for a child and criminal charges for adults in the home.”

SafeKids.org has several firearm safety tips: