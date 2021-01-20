14-year-old girl shot in head remains in critical condition; mother charged

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl shot in the head Tuesday afternoon at a home in Arlington is in critical condition and her 34-year-old mother is in jail on various charges, including aggravated manslaughter.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Wedgefield Boulevard in Arlington shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about a child shot. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said a teenage girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition. At a hearing for the 34-year-old mother, Amanda Guthrie, in a Duval County courtroom Wednesday, the prosecutor and defense attorney told the judge the child has died, but the family told News4Jax she remains on life support.
A relative, who asked not to be identified, identified the girl as Ayva Guthrie, who was a straight-A student at Sandalwood High School, where she plays basketball. Ayva was very excited about her half-sister’s recent birth.
Guthrie is charged with aggravated manslaughter on a minor by culpable negligence, child neglect, armed possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and shooting into a dwelling. She was ordered held on $95,000 bond.
While officially the shooting has not been classified as accidental, sources said they believed the gun was not properly stored. Investigators told News4Jax they believe the teen was holding the gun and handed it to her mother when it went off, firing a single shot. They noted the mother cooperated with investigators.
“We would ask that all firearms be safely stored and kept out of access from children and those not familiar with their use,” the JSO public affairs office wrote when answering questions about the case. “We would remind citizens to treat all firearms as if they were loaded, never pointing them at others and never playing with them. And remember that, negligence with firearm storage has the potential to have deadly consequences for a child and criminal charges for adults in the home.”
Keep guns out of the reach and out of sight of children by storing them securely.
SafeKids.org has several firearm safety tips:
- Store guns unloaded and secured with effective, child-resistant gun locks in a locked container out of the reach and sight of children.
- Store ammunition in a separate locked container out of the reach and sight of children.
- Leaving guns unsecured – on a nightstand, table or another place where a child can gain access – can lead to injuries and fatalities.
- Use combination locks and safes, or safes that use fingerprint recognition locks. Keep the combinations carefully hidden.
- When a gun is not being stored, keep it in your immediate possession and control at all times. Otherwise, store the gun unloaded, locked and separate from ammunition.
- If you carry a gun in your car, make sure to outfit your vehicle with a lockable container so you can securely store the gun when you exit the vehicle.
- If a visitor has a gun in a backpack, briefcase, handbag or an unlocked car, provide them with a place to store it securely (locked, unloaded, and separate from ammunition) while they are in your home.
- If a family member or loved one is in crisis and may be a risk to themselves or others, consider temporarily removing firearms from your home. Such crises can involve people who are depressed, suicidal, or abusing drugs or alcohol.
- Talk to your children and their caregivers. Explain to children how a gun they see on television or a video game is different from a gun in real life. “A gun, in real life, can really hurt people.”
- Teach kids that if they see or find a gun to immediately tell an adult about it. Urge them not to touch it.
- Talking to children about gun safety is important, but it is not a substitute for storing guns securely.
- Talk to the grandparents and parents of your children’s friends about guns in the home and how to safely store and secure them.
- If you decide that you no longer need a gun in your home, dispose of it in a safe way. Consult with local law enforcement on the best way to do so.
- Apply similar care to non-powder and air-soft guns including BB guns, paintball guns and pellet guns. Used improperly, these other kinds of “guns” can cause serious injuries, particularly to the head, neck, abdomen or eyes.