Police: 14-year-old girl shot in head in critical condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 14-year-old girl was found shot in the head Tuesday evening at a home on Wedgefield Boulevard.

According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the house just after 5 p.m. The teenage girl, Rudlaff said, was transported to a hospital for treatment. She was said to be in critical condition.

“There was an adult family member inside the residence with the juvenile that was detained by patrol,” Rudlaff said. “We are currently pending a search warrant for the residence to go inside to look at the evidence and to see what exactly occurred inside before we do interview the adult.”

When asked whether the shooting was believed to be accidental, Rudlaff said, “At this point, we do not know.” Rudlaff also could not confirm the relation of the family member to the teenager.

Rudlaff asked anyone with information to contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.