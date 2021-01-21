Another Shad Khan downtown Jacksonville development proposal hits a roadblock

Picture shows Khan's vision at the Metropolitan Park on the riverfront in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another development proposal by Jaguars owner Shad Khan has hit a complication. Khan wants to nix Metropolitan Park to build a hotel and mixed-use property, Jax Daily Record reported.

The National Park Service denied the proposal, citing a $1.7 million dollar grant and agreement the city of Jacksonville made with the Department of Environmental Protection in 1981.

In return for the $1.7 million grant, the city agreed it would not sell the riverfront Metropolitan Park without a comparable replacement.

Khan’s plan proposed the shipyards as a replacement for the park, but that did not qualify according to the park service. Still, not all hope for development is lost.

The Downtown Investment Authority is stepping in and plans to meet with Kahn on Thursday about what other options he may have to continue.

DIA CEO Lori Boyer said she wants to become more involved in the negotiations with the park service.

“My understanding of the National Park Service standards is they want to see not just an appraised piece of land, but they want to see how you’re going to use it and that it is of an equivalent value — not appraised value but real recreational value,” Boyer told Jax Daily Record.

Under the current proposal, Khan would build a Four Seasons hotel and a mixed-use development where the park sits along the Northbank.

He would be the sole developer, according to Jaguars President Mark Lamping. A source told News4Jax in November 2020, taxpayers might also pay $100 million to support the development.

News4Jax requested a copy of the letter denying the land swap proposal and has contacted the mayor’s office and the DIA for comment. We have not heard back yet.