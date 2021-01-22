Man shot several times behind Moncrief Road convenience store dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police said the sound of gunfire picked up by Shot Spotter brought police to a convenience store on Moncrief Road at Golfair Boulevard about 1 p.m. Friday. Homicide detectives said a man shot multiple times behind the business ran a short distance before collapsing. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Adam Blinn said the gunman was seen leaving in a white Volvo sedan, heading north on Moncrief. Blinn said the two men knew each other and agreed to meet there.

One gunshot struck the side of one of the businesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting or could help identify the gunman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.