Police block the entry to the Walker's Hamlet neighborhood off Beaver Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Elements of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrived Friday morning at a neighborhood off Beaver Street where NewsJax was told multiple people were shot.

The area of Watershed Drive North, in the Whitehouse area west of Interstate 295, is closed due to police activity.

An urban assault vehicle and other SWAT resources have arrived at the scene.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.