JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead this morning after an accident last night at 10 p.m. on I-95 in Nassau County.

One car with a 41 year old man in it was stopped in the outside travel lane of the highway, when a second vehicle with a 37 year old male driver, and a 59 year old male passenger, crashed into it.

Both cars ended up crashing into the emergency guard rail several times.

The resting car’s driver died, the second car’s driver and passenger sustained minor injuries.