JSO searching for missing 4-month-old and mother

Police are searching for a missing 4-month-old and her mother.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the mother and her baby were reported missing Friday night after police responded to a welfare check complaint.

4-month-old Yisreal Joy Tolder is believed to be traveling with Evelyne Franzue in a 2011 silver Nissan Altima with the Florida tag “NNW Z24.”

Police responded to the 25000 block of Eisner Drive on the Northside, when the people inside the house were concerned about the baby’s safety.

The location of the two missing have not been confirmed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at (904)630-0500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (904) 398-3775.