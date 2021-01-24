1 injured in Moncrief Road shooting, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Moncrief Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they responded around 12:40 p.m. to the shooting near the intersection of West 19th Street.

Police said they found a male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital.

Police said the victim’s age was not immediately known.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).