The retailers helping with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. Five weeks into its vaccination program, California still doesn't have nearly the supply to meet demand and there's growing angst among residents over the difficulty to even get in line for a shot. Social media is awash with people seeking or giving tips on how to maneuver through the system. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Within about two-and-a-half hours on Friday, all Publix COVID-19 vaccine appointments were booked up. That includes St. Johns and Flagler counties.

The next time to make an appointment online is on Wednesday at 6 a.m. Publix vaccines are for healthcare workers, those 65 and up and long-term residents and staff. You must be a Florida resident.

As the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine continues, more retailers are stepping in to help with the distribution. Winn Dixie, Walmart and Sam’s Club are expected to begin shots, but right now there is no set date when the shots could begin.

According to its website, Winn-Dixie plans to offer the vaccine to people, healthcare workers and long term residents first. There’s no date yet for when the vaccines will be available and its’ website does not currently list the store locations where the vaccine will be offered.

Walmart said it’s prepared to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at its more than 5,000 stores and Sam’s Club pharmacies nationwide – when they’re asked to do so. The company right now is ensuring it has enough freezers to store the shots. According to Walmart’s website, at full capacity, it expects to be able to deliver 10-13 million doses per month when supply and allocations allow.

CVS, which is already administering the shots, has also given a target for its vaccination roll-out. The company said once vaccines are available to the general public, CVS will begin offering them in its nearly 10,000 pharmacy locations nationwide. It expects to be able to administer as many as 20-25 million shots per month.