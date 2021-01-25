It’ll cost you more than $10K for the cheapest ticket to Super Bowl LV in Tampa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you are hoping to go to the big game this year, there will be a limited number of tickets because of the pandemic.

Roughly 22,000 fans will be allowed inside Raymond James Stadium on game day and that includes 7,500 frontline healthcare workers who were invited to attend.

For one ticket in the upper corner of the stadium, you’d have to pay more than $10,500, according to prices shown on Ticketmaster on Monday morning. However, prices can still fluctuate based on demand.

With prices that high, people are looking for a good deal and where there is money on the line, scammers are nearby.

The Better Business Bureau says it received more than 200 reports of ticket scams last year. To avoid getting ripped off, follow these recommendations:

always use a credit card to make your purchase

buy direct from the venue if you can.

Research the seller on the Better Business Bureau website

only buy from vendors you know

look for is a detailed refund policy that shows the terms of the transaction

The best rule of thumb to follow is, if the ticket prices seem too good to be true, it probably is.