Jacksonville man to bike 11,500 miles to raise money for cancer nonprofit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man will spend six months biking across America in partnership with Chemo Noir, a cancer nonprofit that helps provide financial support to the families, friends and fighters in their battle with the disease.

On Feb. 20, Greg Taylor will ride solo from Jacksonville to San Diego; San Diego to Seattle; Seattle to Maine; and Maine back home to Jacksonville.

“It has always been on my bucket list to conquer the United States in a way that few have, all while generating charitable donations for a foundation I fully support,” Taylor said. “With the help of my family, friends, and sponsors alike, these six months can bring together fitness, passion, and a love for doing great things for great people.”

His journey will be approximately 11,500 miles and take upwards of six months to complete.

Click here for more information. To donate, visit www.usacancercycle.com.

