Jacksonville resident wins $1 million off Powerball ticket

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One lucky lottery player in Jacksonville won $1 million from the Saturday, Jan. 23 Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 902 Margaret Street in Jacksonville.

The winner remains a mystery, alongside five other Floridians that claimed the prize. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

The other winning ticket’s were sold in Melbourne, Marianna, Clermont, Cutler Bay and North Port.

Florida Powerball winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.