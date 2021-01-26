Jacksonville police searching for missing 2-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A search is underway for a missing 2-year-old.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the child, Alucard Gabriel Simmons, was reported missing from an apartment at The Club at Town Center complex when a person who lives there arrived home and found the door open, and the child was not inside.

Efforts to locate the child since have not been successful. About a dozen officers are at the apartment complex near Saint Johns Bluff Road South and I-295, searching cars coming and going from the apartment.

Police are stopping cars as they come and go from the apartment complex. The helicopter is flying over the area looking for the 2 year old @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/OTBOqYVgmB — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) January 26, 2021

Alucard is believed to be wearing a white diaper, has blue eyes, and brown hair.

Police did not say what time the child was first reported missing.