Retired Clay County Schools police officer dies after illness

A Clay County District Schools Police Department officer who was forced to retired last September as he battled an illness has died, the department said.

Officer Greg Lott was one of the 46 inaugural officers when the CCDSPD was formed in 2019.

“The loss of his dedication to the students, faculty and the community will be greatly missed,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Officer Greg Lott is 10-7 in Heaven!”

10-7 is the police code for “out of service.”