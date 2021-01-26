‘Send it with a Castillo!’ St. Augustine fort now on priority stamp

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Whether you’re a St. Augustine local or a returning visitor, chances are, you’ve made great memories at the Castillo de San Marcos in the heart of St. Augustine. Bill Stephenson and his wife, Carol, are visiting from Tennessee. Their first visit was in the 1970s, and have returned several times over the years.

“What do you think of when you see it?”, News4Jax reporter, Ashley Harding asked.

“I think of the history of the United States,” Stephenson said. “That’s what I think of, the independence of Florida.”

Now, there’s a new way to celebrate those memories and their history. The iconic fort is now being featured on a commemorative priority postage stamp. The Stephensons were impressed when News4jax showed them the final print.

“It’s beautiful,” Stephenson said. “Yes, very nice.”

The staff at the Castillo de San Marcos tell News4jax they were first contacted by a representative from a group working with the United States Postal Service about a year and a half ago. Steve Roberts is chief of Interpretation, Education, and Visitor Service for Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments. He says the group worked with a local photographer to come up with a picture to base a drawing on.

“The way I’ve been phrasing it is, ‘Send it with a Castillo!,” Roberts said. “This is very special for us in St. Augustine and really all across Northeast Florida.”

Roberts says the group also worked closely with staff to make sure the image and its details were accurate. Roberts says not only is this a great way to pay homage, but it could also inspire people to learn.

“It’s not necessarily on the tip of everybody’s tongue when you’re talking about the Grand Canyon, the Yellowstone, and the Yosemites of the world,” Roberts said. “It allows us to share our story with the world.”

Sharing history with the world, one delivery at a time. Each priority stamp is $7.25 and is now available at Post Offices. To learn more about the stamp, click here.

As News4jax told you in September, the Castillo de San Marcos is back open following COVID-19 closures. Roberts says safety procedures are still in place, meaning only 100 people are allowed in at one time. People are still encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. The fort is open Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, click here.