5 giveaways in 4 days: Farm Share hands out food for families needing hand up

PALATKA, Fla. – Farm Share will hold a handful of food distributions in Northeast Florida this week.

There will be a drive-thru distribution at the CMBC Family Life Center in Palatka on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Since March 2020, Farm Share said it has held thousands of food distribution statewide and distributed nearly 90 million meals related to its Covid-19 relief efforts.

“It’s scary how consistent this has all been,” said Matthew Gallen, Facility Manager of Farm Share of Jacksonville. “We’ve waited for it to slow up and it’s just not happening.”

Gallen said the non-profit has seen an increased need for food since the start of the pandemic. He said the demand remains steady so far in 2021.

“It’s just something that hasn’t let up and we’re seeing all kinds of people, all different kinds of income levels, all different kinds of cars,” explained Gallen.

At each food distribution, people receive fresh produce and non-perishables to get them through several days. The food distributions are drive-thru only to reduce contact amid the pandemic. The food will be directly loaded into the trunk of the car. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

Gallen said the best way to help is to donate online.

The drive-thru event on Wednesday will be held at the CMBC Family Life Center in Palatka, 1414 Bronson Street. It is first-come, first-served to start at 9 a.m.

The other distributions this week include:

Macclenny: Baker County Fairgrounds

Thursday, January 28, 2021

10 a.m. -1 p.m.

5567 Lauramore Road

Gainesville: Gainesville Regional Airport

Friday, January 29, 2021

9:30 a.m. -12 p.m.

4191 NE Waldo Road

Gainesville, FL 32609

Orange Park: First Baptist Church of Orange Park

Saturday, January 30, 2021

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

1140 Kingsley Avenue

Orange Park, FL 32073

Jacksonville: Pearl Street Lot

Saturday, January 30, 2021

9:30 a.m. -11 a.m.

5206 N Pearl Street

Jacksonville, FL 32208