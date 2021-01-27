How to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Publix

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – New appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine at Publix locations in St. Johns County were booked quickly Wednesday morning. Appointments opened at 6 a.m. and were gone by 7:10 a.m.

There’s another chance to book an appointment on Friday at 6 a.m.

To book a time slot, you must visit the online reservation system and check availability in your state. If there is availability, a countdown is displayed with a 60-second timer. This feature is holding your virtual spot in-line.

At the end of 60-seconds, the page automatically refreshes. Do not refresh the page yourself as you will be pushed back further in the queue.

If you’re selected while waiting, the page will refresh with further instructions on how to book an appointment.

Important: Before spending your time waiting in the queue, scroll down and check where appointments are available.

If appointments in St. Johns and Flagler County are full, you may or may not be willing to drive to the location where your appointment is, assuming you are selected in the queue.

The only people eligible for a vaccine in the state of Florida are: