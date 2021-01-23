Tom Wills gets COVID-19 vaccine, encourages others to do the same

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday morning, Tom Wills took a trip over to a Publix in St. Johns County, where he received his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Moments after getting the shot, Tom went on Facebook, urging others who are eligible to do the same.

“I know the appointments are hard to get. But it’s worth the effort,” Tom said. “We go back a long ways together and we want to stay together. So go get this shot.”

During News4Jax at 6, Tom said the process “could not have been easier.” He’ll return to the same Publix for the second dose in 28 days.

“No, the shot did not hurt. It was very quick. I experienced no side effects. The Publix pharmacy employees were great, very efficient,” Tom said.

The veteran WJXT anchor is encouraging others not only get the vaccine to protect themselves, but their loved ones too.

“The feeling of having some protection against this virus is indescribable,” Tom said. “I urge you to do it for yourself and for those who care about you.”

Moderna says the first shot offers 51% protection after two weeks, while the second dose offers 94% protection from the coronavirus.

Like anyone else who is eligible, Tom was able to go online and reserve his spot. Depending on where you get vaccinated, you’ll be able to call a number or go online to book an appointment. Click here for a breakdown of locations throughout Northeast Florida.