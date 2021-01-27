DeSantis: Florida getting ‘modest increase’ in next week’s vaccine allotment

TALLAHASEE, Fla. – Posting a statement Tuesday night on Twitter, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will be receiving a “modest increase” in first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DeSantis said the state has received approximately 260,000 first doses per week for the past several weeks. He said next week, Florida plans to receive 307,000 first doses from the federal government.

His announcement comes after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said his state will receive an increased weekly allocation, totaling 145,900 doses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which tracks federally distributed vaccine data, Florida has received over 3.1 million doses and administered more than 1.6 million doses, as of Tuesday. Just over 159,000 Florida residents have received two or more doses, according to the CDC.

With COVID-19 surging and vaccinations off to a slow start, President Biden said earlier this month that he planned to rapidly release most available vaccine doses to protect more people, a reversal of Trump administration policies. The new administration has said it plans to rely on manufacturers to deliver enough for second doses.

The vaccine is still in high demand, and DeSantis has maintained that the state will be able to vaccinate more seniors 65 years old and older, as well as other groups like teachers and law enforcement, if there was more supply.