Florida man was counterfeiting currency while already on federal probation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 42-year-old man who was already on federal supervised release for counterfeiting in Jacksonville in 2015 just pleaded guilty to making and passing more fake bills.

Darius Jondi Edwards, of Tampa, who faces up to 20 years in federal prison and payment of restitution to the victims he defrauded, now faces an additional two years for violating the terms of his supervision. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

In 2015, Edwards was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, after printing the counterfeit currency, Edwards and others passed the currency throughout the Jacksonville area. After his release from prison, and while on federal supervised release, Edwards was arrested by officers from the Pinellas Park Police Department while in possession of counterfeit currency, partially completed counterfeit currency and computer media used to manufacture counterfeit Federal Reserve notes.

Further investigation determined that Edwards had purchased the computer media used to manufacture the counterfeit notes in Duval County, transported the computer media to Pinellas County and began manufacturing counterfeit Federal Reserve notes.

This case was investigated by the Pinellas Park Police Department and the United States Secret Service office in Jacksonville.