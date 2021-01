JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police officers and evidence markers were spotted Tuesday night in a Northwest Jacksonville neighborhood.

Details were not immediately clear. The scene was near the intersection of Ken Night and Wrico drives just north of Moncrief Road.

According to Sgt. Fleeman, detectives were called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m. They found a man dead in the road.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.