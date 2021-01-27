NASA astronauts take first spacewalk of 2021

NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy took this epic "space-selfie" during a spacewalk this at the International Space Station on July 21, 2020.

MILKWAY, Universe – Two NASA Astronauts are set to begin the first spacewalk of 2021 aboard the international space station.

Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover will be outside the ISS for 6.5 hours to upgrade some science and communications gear outside the station.

WATCH: Livestream the spacewalk

Hopkins has performed two spacewalks before, but this will be Glover’s first.

Glover made history in November 2020 as the first black astronaut to live and work aboard the ISS.

The next spacewalk is scheduled for February 1.