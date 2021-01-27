Pizza buffet chain Cici’s files for bankruptcy

Cici’s, the restaurant chain that’s best know for its pizza buffets, has filed for bankruptcy.

In a court filing done on Monday, Cici’s blamed the pandemic.

The chain currently has about 300 locations across 26 states.

The restaurant relies heavily on their dining rooms.

Unlike other pizza companies, Cici’s struggled making delivery a viable option due to its buffet style dining model.

Regulations limiting in-person dining have impacted the company’s bottom line.

Cici’s has between 50 to 100 million in liabilities.

The chain came to an agreement in December for its primary lender, D&G investors, to purchase the company and its $82 million in debt.