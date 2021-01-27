Reserve police officer who dies of COVID-19 called ‘a friend to all’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A reserve officer of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has died, the Fraternal Order of Police announced Wednesday.

Auxiliary Sgt. Louis Livatino was described as a dedicated family man who volunteered his time on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and countless assignments assisting patrol functions, sometimes working as much or more than full-time officers.

“A friend to all and he will be missed by all,” the FOP said it a Twitter post.

“If you knew Lou, you loved Lou,” Melissa Bujeda, a former public information officer for JSO, wrote. “I will miss his kind soul and never-ending smile so much. RIP Lou, we love you and thank you for all that you did for us.”

This is at least the third law enforcement officer in Northeast Florida to die of COVID. JSO Lt. Chris Cunningham died last August and Clay County Sgt. Eric Twisdale died in September.

News4Jax is learning more about Livatino and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.