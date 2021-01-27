St. Johns County Fire Rescue welcomes adorable new member

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Fire Rescue (SJCFR) welcomed a new (and adorable) member on Wednesday.
Roxy, a black lab, will work alongside the Community Relations Team.
“We will share all of her adventures and all the new friends she meets along the way!” SJCFR said.
You can follow Roxy's journey here.
