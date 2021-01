A crash was reported Tuesday night on J. Turner Butler Boulevard near Hodges Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash that blocked multiple lanes of J. Turner Butler Boulevard near Hodges Boulevard Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol map shows the hit-and-run crash was reported shortly after 8 p.m.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.