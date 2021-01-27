Woman wants to thank good Samaritans who helped her after ‘horrific wreck’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is searching for the good Samaritans who she said saved her life after a crash this month.

“They were young kids, and I just want to shake their hands and hug them or just thank them for saving my life,” Robin Sims told News4Jax.

As of Tuesday, Sims was still in the hospital after being severely injured in the crash, which she said happened on her drive to working the morning of Jan. 12 near Interstate 10 and Chaffee Road.

“Someone kept on swerving in and out of the lanes, and my truck didn’t have really good brakes,” she recalled.

She said she swerved to avoid hitting the driver.

“When I did, it hit the guardrail, it threw my truck into the air,” she said.

Sims said she was ejected more than 200 feet after her truck rolled several times.

“I remember asking God be with me and I was praying, ‘Forgive me,’” she recounted.

While laying on the side of the highway, Sims said, she heard a voice.

“I can remember hearing someone saying, ‘Stay with me,’” she said. “My eyes finally opened. I had a lot of glass in my eyes, so I couldn’t see them.”

While in and out of consciousness, Sims said, she noticed two young men stopped to help -- one of whom began giving first aid.

“He kept saying, ‘Stay with me, ma’am. Stay with me,’” she said. “But, at one point, he grabbed my leg and held my leg to keep me from bleeding out at the scene.”

Sims said the two stayed with her until she was rushed to the hospital.

“It was a horrific wreck, and I’m so lucky to be alive,” said Sims, who told News4Jax that nearly every bone in her body is broken.

Sims said she now hopes to find the good Samaritans to thank them for giving her a second chance at life. She said their selfless act shouldn’t go unnoticed.

“I just want to tell them that God bless them and thank you,” she said. “I just want to thank them and tell them I wish there were more good people like them.”

If you know who the good Samaritans are, email cpeel@wjxt.com.