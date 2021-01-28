Creekside High School educator named St. Johns County Teacher of the Year

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Creekside High School educator Alicia “Ali” Pressel on Wednesday was named St. Johns County 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year.

“I am honored and humbled to receive such an amazing distinction. We have an exceptional group of educators in St. Johns County and it is a privilege to collaborate with them each day,” said Pressel. “The school year has been challenging in many ways. Yet, it has provided us with a unique opportunity to reflect on our teaching practices and think about our relationships with our students. And it reminds us that what matters most is to help students truly engage in their own learning experiences.”

Pressel and other educators were honored during a ceremony hosted by INK! (Investing in Kids) held at school district headquarters while a virtual production of the event ran online.

Pressel, a Jacksonville resident, has been teaching at Creekside High School since 2008.

She teaches four levels within the St. Johns County Career Academies program, the Academy of Environmental Sciences, and Advanced Placement (AP) Environmental Science. She also sponsors the Environmental Club and the Geospatial Mapping Club at Creekside and works with multiple community business partners to bring grant opportunities, internships and job shadow experiences to her students to promote career readiness.

In addition to serving on the Teacher Advisory Council with the National Geographic Society, Pressel was recently named a 2020 National Geographic Emerging Explorer for her work integrating mapping software and “place-based learning.”

As part of the honor, Pressel won a new vehicle from Beaver Toyota St. Augustine, a new laptop computer from Staples in St. Augustine, as well as other gifts and prizes.

Pressel will now have the opportunity to apply for the overall Florida Teacher of the Year program.