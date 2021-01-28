Facebook tip leads to arrest on child sex charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Facebook tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted authorities to possible enticement and molestation of a minor and led to an arrest, according to police.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report shows 58-year-old Richard Wewer is facing charges of online solicitation of a minor and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

According to the report, a tip from Facebook last October led to an investigation.

Police contacted the victim and showed that person Facebook messages.

Police then brought Wewer in for questioning.

What he said is blacked out in the report, but when the session was done, he was arrested.

He’s being held without bond.