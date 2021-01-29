Jacksonville man wins $1M from scratch-off bought at Westside Publix

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 50-year-old man in Jacksonville just claimed the $1 million prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, The Florida Lottery announced on Friday.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $890,000.

The man purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 7628-24 103rd Street in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, 200X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $5 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.

