Lowe’s announces bonuses, plans to hire 50,000

Company’s COVID-19 financial commitment to employees reaches nearly $1.3 billion

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lowe’s plans to hire more than 50,000 new employees ahead of the spring rush and award $80 million in bonuses to current associates, according to a release from the company.

The latest bonus will bring the company’s total commitment to associates, communities and store safety during the pandemic to nearly $1.3 billion.

The release said: “Active hourly associates at U.S. stores, distribution centers and call centers will receive the bonus on Feb. 5 in recognition of their continued dedication. Full-time hourly associates will receive $300, and part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150. This will be the seventh bonus or special payment Lowe’s has provided to hourly associates during the pandemic.”

The company is also looking to hire full-time, part-time and seasonal workers.

Job-seekers can learn more about open positions by visiting the company’s website or text “jobs” to 56937.

